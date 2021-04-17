K-9 Fun Run raises support to give dogs another chance

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- Crossroads K-9 Rescue held their third 5k and Puppy Trot on Saturday at Edgewood Park in Mosinee.

Participants and their pups began the run at the entrance to the park and were entered into a drawing for prizes throughout the event.

The organization gives animals a second chance and rescues those about to be put down, those that have been abused, or need a home and medical attention before putting them up for adoption.

"These funds go towards our vet bills, our incoming dogs that need additional training, a lot of medical rescues is what we take in. A lot of this funding is medications, veterinarian bills, all that stuff," Crossroads K-9 Rescue Director of Operations Heather Zynda said.

They also held a spaghetti dinner at Gorski's in Mosinee with more raffle prizes to be won.