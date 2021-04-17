Grizzlies top Bucks 128-115 as they start fast on long trip

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen scored 26 points to lead six Grizzlies in double figures as Memphis defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 128-115. Memphis has begun its longest road trip in two decades by winning on back-to-back nights. The Grizzlies started their seven-game road swing Friday with a 126-115 victory at Chicago. This will mark the first time the Grizzlies have played as many as seven straight road games since the franchise moved to Memphis for the 2001-02 season. The Vancouver Grizzlies had an eight-game trip in March 2001.