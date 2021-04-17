California mass shooting suspect was barred from buying gun

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The man accused of going on a shooting rampage at a Southern California business, killing four people, should not have been allowed to buy or own guns because of a California law that prohibits people from purchasing weapons for 10 years after being convicted of a crime. The Sacramento Bee reports that Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was convicted of battery in 2015, which should have kept him from possessing or buying weapons at stores conducting background checks. Investigators are still working on tracing the handgun and ammunition he used in the March 31 shooting at Unified Homes, a mobile home brokerage company in Orange.