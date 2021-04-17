Brewers’ Yelich put on 10-day injured list with sore back

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers outfielder Christian Yelichwas has been placed on the 10-day injured list. He has missed four straight games with a sore back. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Saturday the two will go a “couple more days without baseball activities and see where that leaves us.” Yelich, the 2018 NL MVP, is hitting .333 with no home runs and 1 RBI. The offense is further weakened with two other starters on the injured list — second baseman Kolten Wong and outfielder Lorenzo Cain.