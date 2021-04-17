After outcry, Biden plans to lift refugee cap in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to lift his predecessor’s historically low cap on refugees by next month. The change in direction comes after Biden initially moved only to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements, which drew swift criticism from the president’s allies. The previous president, Donald Trump, had set a limit of 15,000 refugees for the year. Neither Biden nor White House officials have said yet where the new limit will be set. In remarks Saturday to reporters, Biden used the word “crisis” to describe the situation at the border even though the White House has avoided the politically charged term.