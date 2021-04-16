WIAA approves 11-Player football conference realignment
Several local football teams will find themselves in new conferences for the 2022 football season after the WIAA's April Board of Control Meeting.
The group voted to approve conference realignment originally initiated by the WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force Committee.
The new conferences were grouped by geography, enrollment and prioritized by eight-team and seven-team paired conferences.
The new conferences that affect our area will look like this.
Valley Football Association
- SPASH
- D.C. Everest
- Wisconsin Rapids, Lincoln
- Appleton West
- Wausau West
- Marshfield
- Hortonville
- Wausau East
Great Northern
- Merrill
- Rhinelander
- Antigo
- Lakeland
- Ashland
- Medford
- Mosinee
- Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles
Cloverbelt
- Elk Mound
- Neillsville/Granton
- Stanley-Boyd
- Durand
- Fall Creek
- Osseo-Fairchild
- Mondovi
- Regis
Marawood (Paired with Central Wisconsin Small)
- Colby
- Marathon
- Auburndale
- Abbotsford
- Pittsville
- Edgar
Central Wisconsin-Small (Paired with Marawood)
- Iola-Scandinavia
- Wild Rose
- Pacelli
- Rosholt
- Loyal
- Assumption
Central Wisconsin - Large
- Spencer/Columbus Catholic
- Nekoosa
- Amherst
- Wittenberg-Birnamwood
- Stratford
- Weyauwega-Fremont
- Manawa
- Shiocton
Northwoods
- Oconto Falls
- Northlands Pines
- Tomahawk
- Menominee Indian
- Crandon
- Coleman
- Crivitz
- Clintonville