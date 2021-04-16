Skip to Content

WIAA approves 11-Player football conference realignment

High School Sports

Several local football teams will find themselves in new conferences for the 2022 football season after the WIAA's April Board of Control Meeting.

The group voted to approve conference realignment originally initiated by the WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force Committee.

The new conferences were grouped by geography, enrollment and prioritized by eight-team and seven-team paired conferences.

The new conferences that affect our area will look like this.

Valley Football Association

  • SPASH
  • D.C. Everest
  • Wisconsin Rapids, Lincoln
  • Appleton West
  • Wausau West
  • Marshfield
  • Hortonville
  • Wausau East

Great Northern

  • Merrill
  • Rhinelander
  • Antigo
  • Lakeland
  • Ashland
  • Medford
  • Mosinee
  • Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles

Cloverbelt

  • Elk Mound
  • Neillsville/Granton
  • Stanley-Boyd
  • Durand
  • Fall Creek
  • Osseo-Fairchild
  • Mondovi
  • Regis

Marawood (Paired with Central Wisconsin Small)

  • Colby
  • Marathon
  • Auburndale
  • Abbotsford
  • Pittsville
  • Edgar

Central Wisconsin-Small (Paired with Marawood)

  • Iola-Scandinavia
  • Wild Rose
  • Pacelli
  • Rosholt
  • Loyal
  • Assumption

Central Wisconsin - Large

  • Spencer/Columbus Catholic
  • Nekoosa
  • Amherst
  • Wittenberg-Birnamwood
  • Stratford
  • Weyauwega-Fremont
  • Manawa
  • Shiocton

Northwoods

  • Oconto Falls
  • Northlands Pines
  • Tomahawk
  • Menominee Indian
  • Crandon
  • Coleman
  • Crivitz
  • Clintonville

Alex Stewart

