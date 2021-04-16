WIAA approves 11-Player football conference realignment

Several local football teams will find themselves in new conferences for the 2022 football season after the WIAA's April Board of Control Meeting.

The group voted to approve conference realignment originally initiated by the WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force Committee.

The new conferences were grouped by geography, enrollment and prioritized by eight-team and seven-team paired conferences.

The new conferences that affect our area will look like this.

Valley Football Association

SPASH

D.C. Everest

Wisconsin Rapids, Lincoln

Appleton West

Wausau West

Marshfield

Hortonville

Wausau East

Great Northern

Merrill

Rhinelander

Antigo

Lakeland

Ashland

Medford

Mosinee

Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles

Cloverbelt

Elk Mound

Neillsville/Granton

Stanley-Boyd

Durand

Fall Creek

Osseo-Fairchild

Mondovi

Regis

Marawood (Paired with Central Wisconsin Small)

Colby

Marathon

Auburndale

Abbotsford

Pittsville

Edgar

Central Wisconsin-Small (Paired with Marawood)

Iola-Scandinavia

Wild Rose

Pacelli

Rosholt

Loyal

Assumption

Central Wisconsin - Large

Spencer/Columbus Catholic

Nekoosa

Amherst

Wittenberg-Birnamwood

Stratford

Weyauwega-Fremont

Manawa

Shiocton

Northwoods