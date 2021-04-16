France, Germany, Ukraine call for Russian troops withdrawal

PARIS (AP) — The leaders of France and Germany are demanding the withdrawal of Russian troop reinforcements recently deployed at the border with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Friday in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Angela Merkel joined them by teleconference for security talks. Merkel’s office said the three “shared their concerns” about the Russian troop buildup and “demanded the withdrawal of these troop reinforcements so as to achieve a de-escalation.” Zelenskyy is trying to rally backing from the European Union and NATO. He praised the “warm and strong relations” between Ukraine, France and Germany, but said Russia is also Europe’s problem and he wants to see action.