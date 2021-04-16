Marquette basketball exodus: Theo John transferring to Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Forward Theo John says he’s transferring from Marquette to Duke, yet another player to leave the Golden Eagles. John said on Twitter on Friday that after conferring with his family he will spend his final year of eligibility with the Blue Devils. John’s departure is another piece of the overhaul of Marquette’s roster under new coach Shaka Smart. The 6-foot-9 John averaged 8 points and 5 rebounds this past season. He has the second-most blocks in Marquette history.