‘Peaky Blinders’ actor Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

British actor Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show “Peaky Blinders” and the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer. Her husband, fellow actor Damian Lewis, said Friday that McCrory died “peacefully at home” after a “heroic battle with cancer.” He tweeted: “She died as she lived. Fearlessly.” McCrory was one of Britain’s most respected actors, making her mark by playing a succession of formidable and sometimes fearsome women. She played the matriarch of a crime family on ”Peaky Blinders” and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” movies. Onstage, her roles included the vengeful Greek heroine “Medea” at the National Theatre in 2014.