Nicer weather for the weekend

The weather was slightly better yesterday and today will we take another step forward to nicer Spring weather. Conditions will be decent through the weekend but don't expect any big warm-up anytime soon.

Today: Partly or mostly sunny and seasonal.

High: 56 Wind: North around 10

Tonight: Scattered clouds and frosty.

Low: 31 Wind: North~5

Saturday: Partly cloudy and quiet

High: 55 Wind: North around 10

You can expect a lot more sunshine in the air for today. A few hazy high clouds will drift through at times but those clouds will not limit the temperature rise too much. High temps should reach 50 in the Northwoods and mid 50s farther south in the area. Winds will not be too bad, out of the north at around 10 mph. A few more scattered clouds will move in over the weekend but the weather will still be nice with highs in the 50s. A north wind around 10 mph will continue on Saturday and then it will shift to the west on Sunday.

A strong cold front will sweep in from the north on Monday. This will increase the cloud cover and bring a 60 percent chance of light showers. As temperatures cool into the 40s during the day, some of the raindrops might mix with flakes of snow. Conditions will be a bit breezy as well.

Chilly Spring weather will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is still a chance of some spotty light rain or snow showers on Tuesday afternoon, then it should be dry on Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid 40s on Tuesday and the upper 40s on Wednesday. The mercury should rise back up into the 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Have an fine Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-April-2021

On this date in weather history: 1933 - Franklin Lake, NH, was buried under 35 inches of snow. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)