New area library and resource center top priority for UW System

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For the last 50 years, Albertson Hall at UW-Stevens Point has been a hub for student success. But as early as next year, it could be demolished.

Now, officials are addressing a problem before it becomes unfixable.

Mechanical, electric, fire suppression, plumbing , and HVAC. Almost every part of Albertson Hall needs fixing.

With an estimated cost of $90 million, the option to replace the building completely for $96 million, was an easy choice.

"Although these needs remain, the current facility cannot be sustained, Albertson Hall is at the end of its useful life," said Thomas Gibson, Chancellor of UW-Stevens Point.

The Pointer's newest addition isn't just something the chancellor wants to see. It's considered top priority among the entire UW system in their next capitol budget request.

"This campus here is so important," said Tommy Thompson, Interim UW System President.

Students will need to deal with the current library and resource center a little longer, as Albertson Hall could be coming down as early as next year.

Out of the rubble, a new, improved library, a revamped student center, and a campus hub that will be more ADA accessible and efficient.

"We got to make sure that the students are safe, that they're going to be able to go into a library, be able to check out there books, check out the data, get the advice from their advisors. Be able to set up their future so that they can say you know i had the greatest learning experience possible," Thompson said.

The library and resource center has been here since 1970 and officials say the new one is planned to be up and running by Spring of 2024.