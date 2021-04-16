Milwaukee authorities issue Silver Alert for missing woman

WAUWAUTOSA (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for an elderly woman after she drove away from the hotel she was staying at Friday without anyone with her.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Elaine Moertl, 77, was last seen at the Springhill Suites in Wauwautosa, where she was staying before relocating to Tuscon, Arizona.

She reportedly drove away from the hotel without her brother-in-law, who was going to drive her to Arizona.

Moertl stands at 5'3" with gray hair, a blue winter coat, black pants and dark boots. She's driving a 2006 teal Toyota Camry with Wisconsin plates. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Wauwautosa police at (414) 471-8430.

There is no photo of Moertl available at this time.