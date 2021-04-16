How to watch, who’s attending the funeral of Prince Philip

LONDON (AP/WAOW) — Coronavirus restrictions mean only 30 mourners will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

They will include Philip’s widow, Queen Elizabeth II, and her four children: heir to the throne Prince Charles, his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and his sister Princess Anne.

Also attending the funeral will be the queen’s eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry — though not Harry's wife Meghan, who is pregnant and remained in California on her doctor's advice.

Other senior royals and three of Philip's German relatives have also been invited.

The queen's husband of 73 years died April 9 at the age of 99.

ABC News will be airing a Special Report on Saturday starting around 8:30 am CT. It is expected to last around two hours.

You can watch the live report here or in the live player below.