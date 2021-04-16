Israel says it will ‘definitely’ stop Iran from getting bomb

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says his country is determined to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon after Tehran promised to step up its uranium enrichment process. Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters on a visit to Cyprus Friday that Israel would do “whatever it takes” to stop Iran destabilizing the region and would “definitely” prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iranian officials say the country will begin enriching uranium up to 60% purity following an attack on its nuclear facility at Natanz, in central Iran, on Sunday, that it blamed on Israel.