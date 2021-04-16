Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has started enriching uranium up to 60% purity, its highest level ever, after the sabotage at its Natanz nuclear site this past weekend. The announcement Friday marks a significant escalation after the sabotage that damaged centrifuges, an attack suspected of having been carried out by Israel. It could inspire a further response from Israel amid a long-running shadow war between the nations. However, a top official said only grams an hour of uranium gas would be enriched up to 60% purity — triple the level it once did but at a rate far slower than what Tehran could produce.