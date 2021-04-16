Skip to Content

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff following Indianapolis shooting

(WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers ordered all U.S. and Wisconsin flags across the state to fly at half-mast after a shooter killed eight people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

This in accordance with a Presidential Proclamation ordering flags to half staff from President Joe Biden.

A man opened fire at the facility Thursday night, killing eight and injuring at least four others. Police have identified a suspect but not released his name, although they did say that the facility workforce has a high population of Sikhs.

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on April 20.

