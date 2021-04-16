Gaetz and DeSantis: A friendship that may become a liability

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The investigation into Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens to become a liability for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he runs for reelection ahead of a possible presidential bid in 2024. There is no indication that DeSantis is tied to the federal probe of Gaetz, who is now embroiled in a federal sex trafficking investigation. But Gaetz was a key ally for DeSantis during his 2018 gubernatorial run and appeared at campaign events alongside him. People familiar with the pair’s relationship describe a friendship of political convenience between two young, ambitious Republicans that changed as DeSantis became a more seasoned political player. A DeSantis spokesperson has declined to comment on the Gaetz investigation.