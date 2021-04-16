Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton North 35, Pulaski 13
Belleville 42, Southwestern 20
Black Hawk 26, Benton/Shullsburg 22
Campbellsport 28, Laconia 0
Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0
De Pere 22, Appleton West 14
Fond du Lac 63, Green Bay Preble 3
Green Bay East 15, Green Bay West 14
Greendale 24, West Allis Nathan Hale 0
Holmen 41, Sparta 21
Jefferson 36, McFarland 19
Kimberly 31, Appleton East 6
La Crosse Central 42, Eau Claire North 21
Lodi 39, Turner 0
Lomira 14, St. Marys Springs 12
Menasha 35, Racine Horlick 18
Milton 14, Stoughton 7
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 26, Beaver Dam 19
Necedah 27, Wauzeka-Steuben 14
Neenah 21, Bay Port 20, OT
Pius XI Catholic 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 8
Ripon 35, Waupun 10
Sheboygan North 33, Sheboygan South 21
Stevens Point 19, Oshkosh West 16
Sturgeon Bay 50, Gibraltar 34
Sun Prairie 21, Verona Area 19
Waunakee 42, Monona Grove 14
Wisconsin Heights 76, Kickapoo/LaFarge 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arcadia vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, ccd.
Fort Atkinson vs. Janesville Craig, ccd.
Middleton vs. Madison Memorial, ccd.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Kewaunee, ccd.
West Allis Central vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/