Cole Caufield gets called up by Canadiens

(WAOW) — Former SPASH Panthers hockey standout Cole Caufield's star continues to rise, as he was called up from the AHL's Laval Rockets to the taxi squad.

The taxi squad is not a part of the main roster, but the players do travel with the team and are on standby should they need to be called into action.

If a regular member of the roster gets COVID or is injured a member of the taxi squad will be slotted in their place.

With the announcement Caufield is one step closer to his NHL debut.

The 2021 Hobey Baker award winner led the nation in goals and points this season for the Wisconsin Badgers with 30 and 52 respectively.