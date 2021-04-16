Charges recommended against Marshfield teen accused in BB gun incident

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Police in Marshfield are recommending charges against an unidentified 17-year-old following an incident involving BB guns on Friday, April 9th.

According to police, a man reported a group of four teens that were shooting two BB guns at people in the area of Laurel Street and Laurel Court.

Officers were able to locate the group and recovered the BB guns in question. According to the report charges against the 17-year-old have been forwarded to the Wood County District Attorney for possible prosecution.

Additional charges are being recommended through Wood County Human Services for one juvenile male. His name has also not been released.