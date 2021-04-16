Central Wisconsin missing out on new rail services

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- New cross-country train routes could be headed to the Badger State under President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan. However, you won't find the tracks in area communities.

According to Amtrak, 30 new routes will be added.

But the new routes are only going through southern Wisconsin and up to Green Bay, leaving locations like Wausau, Stevens point, and Marshfield out.

Area mayors say, they feel like the needs of their cities are being ignored.

"I don't understand the logic to exclude Central Wisconsin but we have just as much need to go to Madison, or Milwaukee, or Chicago. I mean people are driving their cars to get to the airports for business," said Mayor Mike Wiza, City of Stevens Point.

Mayor Wiza also says, it's not only about giving Central Wisconsin a way to travel to other parts of the country, it would allow outside tourism better access to the Badger state.

The proposals through Wisconsin are part of the companies plan for expanding services by the year 2035. It's part of President Biden's 2.5 trillion dollar infrastructure plan, which is still in its early stages.