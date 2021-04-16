3 resign from Auschwitz council after politician appointed

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of an advisory council for the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland have resigned after the government appointed a former Polish prime minister from the country’s right-wing ruling party to serve on the council. Poland’s culture minister recently appointed Beata Szydlo to a four-year term on the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum Council, The nine-member body is made up of Poles who meet once a year to advise the museum’s director. It is separate from the International Auschwitz Council, which is made up of Holocaust survivors and international experts. A philosopher who was about to begin his third four-year term resigned Tuesday to protest what he called the “politicization” of the council. Two historians followed.