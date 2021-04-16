1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash near Portage

Columbia County, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead and another is injured after their motorcycles made contact and skidded off the road.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it happened Thursday night just before 8:30 on I-39 near Portage in Columbia County.

Witnesses reported seeing the two motorcycles, who were traveling with each other, made contact with each other while on a curve. They then went into a ditch.

First responders started CPR on one of the people as soon as they arrived, but that person eventually died. The other person was treated for minor injuries and released.

The incident is still under investigation.