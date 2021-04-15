Wisconsin adds 201 COVID-19 variant cases within last week

(WAOW) — On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers said that COVID-19 variants are "running rampant" in Wisconsin, now there's data to somewhat back that statement up.

In the last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the confirmation of another 201 cases of COVID-19 variants. This brings confirmed variant cases from 383 to 584, a case load about 1.5 times higher than the week before.

In North Central Wisconsin, there are around 12 confirmed variant cases, an increase of three from the week before.

Still, variants account for less than a percent of all confirmed cases in the state.

On Thursday, DHS reports 934 cases and 4,948 new negative test results. This brings the total of confirmed cases throughout the pandemic to 588,504. Of those, DHS considers 9,208 as still being active.

The state also reports three deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in Wisconsin to 6,698.

As of Wednesday, a total of 3,693,199 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 38.5% of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 25.8% of the state has complete the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

DHS is also reports 56 new hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 317 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the same as the day prior.

Of those, 71are in the ICU, down five from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.