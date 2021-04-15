WHO: Europe has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths

GENEVA (AP) — A top official from the World Health Organization says Europe has surpassed 1 million deaths from COVID-19. Dr. Hans Kluge said the situation remains “serious” with about 1.6 million new cases reported each week in the 53 countries that make up its European region. Addressing recent concerns about vaccines, Kluge also said the risk of people suffering blood clots is far higher for people with COVID-19 than people who receive AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Kluge did point to “early signs that transmission may be slowing across several countries” and cited “declining incidence” among the oldest people. He said the proportion of COVID-19 deaths among people over 80, who have been prioritized for vaccines, had dropped to nearly 30%