SKorean steelmaker to end venture with Myanmar military

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean steelmaker says it’s ending a joint venture with a military-controlled firm in Myanmar following criticism that its business has benefited military leaders who have violently suppressed pro-democracy protests. POSCO Coated & Color Steel said it will discontinue its joint venture with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public. The company did not specify when and how it will end Myanmar POSCO C&C and said it was not pulling out of Myanmar entirely. A military junta took over Myanmar from an elected civilian government in a Feb. 1 coup.