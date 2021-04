We're headed to Edgar for this Senior Sendoff where we find Max Larson.

Max is a three sport athlete for the Wildcats playing football, basketball and baseball.

However on the football field is where his heart truly lies. Max has signed a letter of intent to play ball at St. Norbert college in fall as an offensive lineman.

So a big congratulations to Max on an amazing high school career. We're excited to see you play at the next level!