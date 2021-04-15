Please update your weather and news apps ahead of severe weather season

(WAOW) -- If you're using an older version of our weather app or our news app, we encourage you to update to the newest versions ahead of severe weather season to ensure that you receive uninterrupted weather information.



Our weather data provider is phasing out the systems that provide weather data to weather apps made to run on Apple devices running iOS version 11 and lower, as well as Android devices running operating system Android version 6 and lower. The phase-out happened on March 31, 2021. This change also affects very old versions of our news apps, likely running on older phones.

If your phones and tablets support newer versions of the operating systems, we suggest updating your device. Doing so may allow you to then update your news and weather apps to current versions.

Our weather data provider said, "Users that are unable to update to higher versions of Android or iOS will be unable to install newer versions of the app and thus will be subject to data outages after the end of life date."



It's always best to keep your apps updated and current for the best user experience.