Panama exhumes body looking for victims of 1989 US invasion

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Investigators in Panama have exhumed another body from a Panama City cemetery in an attempt to identify the remains of some victims of the 1989 U.S. invasion that removed strongman Manuel Noriega from power. Over 30 sets of remains had previously been exhumed in an an effort that began in 2020. Authorities said Thursday that the remains will be subjected to DNA testing in a program that has lifted the hopes of Panamanians who had relatives die or disappear and have lived with unanswered questions about their fate for 30 years. About 514 Panamanian soldiers and civilians are listed as having been killed in the invasion along with 23 U.S. troops.