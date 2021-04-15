Officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid writing a book

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is writing a book. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and another officer fired shots that hit Taylor during the March 2020 narcotics raid that yielded no drugs. Mattingly was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend. Mattingly’s book will be published by Tennessee-based Post Hill Press, which are distributed by Simon & Schuster. News of Mattingly’s book has drawn online criticism. Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott wrote on Twitter that “People love to profit off of Black pain and tragedy.”