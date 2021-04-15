Japan’s Suga comes to US for China-focused talks with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has arrived in Washington for talks with President Joe Biden meant to show the strength of the two nations’ security alliance. Friday’s talks will come at a time when both nations are concerned with China’s growing economic and military clout. The talks will be Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since he took office. They follow four years of uncertainty for the Japan-U.S. alliance under former President Donald Trump’s administration. Japan’s Foreign Ministry said Suga hopes to reaffirm the alliance’s “strong bond” and discuss a multinational effort to defend democratic values and counter China’s growing global influence and disputed territorial claims.