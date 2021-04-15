Israeli army: Rocket from Gaza hits south Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip landed in the country’s south. The Thursday attack broke weeks of relative cross-border calm but produced no reports of casualties. Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in the Negev Desert town of Sderot and its surroundings. In response, Israeli aircraft early Friday hit three facilities belonging to Hamas, the militant group ruling Gaza. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave. Israel usually blames Hamas for any violence originating from Gaza. Hamas and Israel observe an unofficial truce brokered by regional mediators, including Egypt and Qatar.