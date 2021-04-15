Iran to purchase 60M Russian vaccines as coronavirus surges

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has finalized a deal with Russia to purchase 60 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday that Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said the contract for enough vaccines to inoculate 30 million people was “signed and finalized.” Jalali said Iran will receive the vaccines by the end of the year. Iran is in the midst of a 10-day lockdown as infections surge following a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Meanwhile, its vaccine rollout has lagged, with some 200,000 doses administered in the country of 84 million people.