Former VP Pence undergoes surgery to implant pacemaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. His office says that Wednesday’s operation in Virginia went well and that Pence “is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days.” The 61-year-old former vice president had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block. His office says he experienced symptoms over the past two weeks that are associated with a slow heart rate. Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run.