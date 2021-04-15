Former Nebraska football player acquitted of sex assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A jury has acquitted former Nebraska football player Katerian LeGrone of first-degree sexual assault a 19-year-old fellow student in 2019. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lancaster County jury returned the verdict Thursday. LaGrone was a redshirt freshman tight end from Atlanta when he and another Nebraska player, Andre Hunt, were accused of sexually assaulting the woman at their apartment. Prosecutors said Hunt had been in bed with the woman when LeGrone switched places with Hunt and raped her. LeGrone’s attorney argued that the woman did nothing to indicate she did not consent to the sexual contact.