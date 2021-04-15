Experts cut outlook for German growth amid 3rd pandemic wave

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Leading German economic institutes have slashed their growth forecast for 2021 as a slow vaccination rollout and a more contagious variant of the coronavirus have meant continuing restrictions on business activity. The institutes cut their joint forecast for this year by a full percentage point, to 3.7%, compared to an earlier forecast issued in the fall. Virus cases are rising as Germany experiences a third wave of the pandemic. The forecasting chief for the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research in Essen said Thursday that the institute expects pandemic-related restrictions to start being eased from the middle of the second quarter and to be mostly withdrawn by the end of the third.