DPI encourages students to become teachers

(WAOW)-- The state of Wisconsin is dealing with a shortage of teachers and the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is trying to help.

They are partnering with teach.org to highlight current teachers and draw new ones into the profession who would then stay and teach in the Badger state.

They have announced a new campaign aimed at students to try and help.

"There's just a great resource in our schools and I think we have to start young with kids to say this is a career path you can choose and it's a career path that is a great profession to get into," Deputy State Superintendent Mike Thompson said.

He says the pandemic has showed the importance of teachers and how valuable they are to students and their futures.