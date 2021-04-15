Bulgaria: President to consult parties on forming new govt

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s new parliament has convened for its first session since the country’s April 4 general election. Lawmakers from six political forces were sworn into the 240-seat national legislature on Thursday. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s GERB party won the most seats in the election, but with 75 fell well short of the majority needed to form a government on its own. Addressing the legislators, President Rumen Radev said he would hold consultations with the parliamentary groups on Monday about the formation of Bulgaria’s next government. Radev was a vocal critic of Borissov’s outgoing government. He said said the fragmented 45th National Assembly was an expression of a widespread desire for change after months of protests.