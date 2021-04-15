Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St retreats from record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street retreated from a record high as major banks announced strong profits. Shanghai, Hong Kong and India declined while Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney rose. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.4% below the previous day’s record as major tech stocks declined while smaller companies rallied. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo reported higher earnings, due largely to expectations for better economic performance that allowed banks to free up reserves. Investor expectations are high as other companies prepare to report quarterly profits.