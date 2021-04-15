Alabama lawmakers vote to ban trans girls from female teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could soon become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams. The Republican-dominated Alabama Legislature gave final passage Thursday to a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from letting a “biological male” participate on a female team. The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who has not said whether she would sign the bill. More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes. Supporters say transgender girls have an unfair advantage in competition. Opponents say the bills are rooted in discrimination.