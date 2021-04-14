Almost perfect: Rodón throws no-hitter after HBP in 9th

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón has thrown the second no-hitter of the young baseball season, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians. The left-hander retired his first 25 batters before he plunked Roberto Pérez on the back foot with an 0-2 slider. Rodón regained his composure in time to strike out Yu Chang looking and retire Jordan Luplow on a sharp grounder to third, starting a joyous celebration. The crowd of 7,148 cheered as Rodón jumped around with teammates near the mound and then started handing out hugs.