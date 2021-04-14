White House: Jill Biden ‘tolerated’ medical procedure ‘well’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Jill Biden had a “common medical procedure” on Wednesday at an outpatient center in Washington and came through it “well.” She is back at the White House and is expected to resume her normal schedule. President Joe Biden accompanied the first lady to an outpatient center near the campus of George Washington University. The Bidens returned to the White House after two hours. A spokesperson says the 69-year-old first lady “tolerated the procedure well” but released no further details about her condition or the procedure.