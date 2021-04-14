J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence

Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo a while longer. That word comes after U.S. health advisers told the government Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot — and if so, how big the potential risk really is. The reports are exceedingly rare — six cases out of more than 7 million U.S. inoculations with the one-dose vaccine. But the government recommended a pause in J&J vaccinations this week, not long after European regulators declared that such clots are a rare but possible risk with the AstraZeneca vaccine.