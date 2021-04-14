Students experiencing mental health issues post-virtual learning

(WAOW) -- The isolation of the pandemic exacerbated the ongoing decline in students' mental health.

With the vaccine, and a slow return to normalcy, experts say there may be new stressors children will face.

"As soon as they feel like they understand their routine and their schedule, it's changed again," said Erin Jacobson, a social worker with the DC Everest School District.

Students who are returning to in-person learning may be anxious about a new routine, and what an altered classroom environment looks like. They may feel disconnected from teachers and classmates.

"Children's anxiety, which was increasing before the pandemic, has increased more during the pandemic," said Linda Hall, Director of the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health.

According to a report from the DHS, Wisconsin is one of the top five states for having the most insurance claims submitted for intentional self-harm injuries during the pandemic.

Experts say now more than ever, students need extra support.

"Parents… spend five minutes every evening just talking with their kids. No agenda. Just talk with them, keep that conversation going," Hall said.

Schools can also be part of that support system by working to meet each student where they are, both academically and socially.

"Now they're seeing some of those adults and those supports every day which is exciting but it's different. It's different from what their year has been," Jacobson said.

Experts say the community as a whole can come together to support students and families during this time.

"We think that it's reallly important for communities to continue to help families to have enough food, have as stable housing as they can have, and really support them," Hall said.

For information on mental health resources for kids, click here.