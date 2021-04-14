Big-business pushback against voting measures gains momentum

A pushback against new voting bills and laws in numerous states is gaining momentum. Dozens of nation’s largest corporations and business leaders have signed a new statement objecting to “any discriminatory legislation.” Signatories to the letter published Wednesday in The New York Times and The Washington Post include Amazon, American Airlines, Bank of America, Google and Best Buy. Also signing were hundreds of business and civic leaders, such as Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg. More than 350 different voting bills are under consideration in dozens of states. On Tuesday, Arkansas was among the latest to approve changes to its election laws, including restrictions on outside polling places and on absentee ballots.