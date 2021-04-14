Mock crew straps into space capsule, exits before liftoff

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company has launched another capsule to the edge of space. This time, two employees strapped into the fueled rocketship for a rehearsal. They got out shortly before Wednesday’s liftoff from West Texas, and the capsule soared with only a test dummy on board. The New Shepard rocket landed vertically seven minutes after liftoff, and the capsule parachuted into the desert soon afterward. The pretend astronauts went back to the capsule following touchdown to climb inside for some recovery practice. Company officials say they’re “very close” to launching people.