Mexico moves to require biometric data from cellphone users

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Activists and opposition figure are crying foul after Mexico’s Senate passed legislation to require cellphone companies to gather customers’ biometric data, like fingerprints or eye scans. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party supported the bill, saying it is needed to fight crimes like extortion and kidnapping that frequently involve cellphones. But civic groups said Wednesday that the measure will put customers’ personal data at risk and that criminals could easily evade the measures. Mexico has tried cellphone registries before, but the government hasn’t even been able to block cell calls from within prisons.