Marijuana legalization topic of conversation in listening session

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marijuana was one of the topics of conversation Wednesday evening during a listening session about the next state budget.

Both Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes talked about justice reform and the legalization of recreational and medicinal marijuana.

"Our budget legalizes marijuana and also creates a pathway for people who've been previously convicted of marijuana related offenses to repeal or reduces their sentences," Barnes said.

He says that the money from the legalization would go back in to community re-investment funds.