Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Sign thefts

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Sign theftsUpdated
TOWNSHIP OF FRANZEN, Wis (WAOW) --- Safety concerns are arise because of stolen road signs in Marathon County.
"Someone stole 8 signs: speed signs, no passing signs, and farm implement crossing signs," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says. "It could cause a crash."
The thefts took place from mid-to-late March in the Township of Franzen.
Signs were stolen on several roads: State Rd 49 south of State Rd 153 and on County Rd C west of County Rd I.
The value of the missing signs is $150.
Deputy Tatro estimates replacement costs and labor to do the work at $1200.
If you have information about this theft , please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
- Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.