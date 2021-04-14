Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Sign thefts

TOWNSHIP OF FRANZEN, Wis (WAOW) --- Safety concerns are arise because of stolen road signs in Marathon County.

"Someone stole 8 signs: speed signs, no passing signs, and farm implement crossing signs," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says. "It could cause a crash."

The thefts took place from mid-to-late March in the Township of Franzen.

Signs were stolen on several roads: State Rd 49 south of State Rd 153 and on County Rd C west of County Rd I.

The value of the missing signs is $150.

Deputy Tatro estimates replacement costs and labor to do the work at $1200.

If you have information about this theft , please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers through one of the following methods:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.