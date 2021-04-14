Jessica Kleman’s making her mark on prep tennis

(WAOW) -- Sometimes it's not always the ones that start the earliest that end up on top.

From casual tennis playing parents, and a competitive older sister her love for the sport was born, and challenged.

"She was really good, but we'd still play and she'd obviously kill me at it because it was a good way for me to learn, and learn quickly because now when I play her I usually beat her," Kleman said.

Jessica only started playing tennis three years ago, and now in just her sophomore season, her team elected her captain. It's an accomplishment she says was earned off court.

"I usually lead warmups and try to plan events .. I dont think its cause I play number one singles, I don't think that has anything to do with it."

Kleman does play number one singles, and she's good at it too. She says she struggled to keep up last year, so over the summer, typically practicing twice a day. This year, serving new opponents.

"We're playing in a new conference this year, so it was all fresh competition I haven't played before, so it was nice because I had a new mental level , I wasn't nervous to play them cause I didn't know how good they were."

Thursday, Kleman along with four teammates will compete at sectionals in Eau Claire.

News 9 will have the highlights from the event.